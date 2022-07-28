Rotherham sign veteran defender Lee Peltier on one-year deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rotherham sign veteran defender Lee Peltier on one-year deal

By Press Association
July 28 2022, 4.10pm
Lee Peltier, left, has joined Rotherham (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Lee Peltier, left, has joined Rotherham (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Rotherham have signed Lee Peltier on a one-year deal.

The veteran defender has joined on a free transfer after leaving Middlesbrough at the end of last season and could be in contention to make his debut against Swansea on Saturday.

The 35-year-old Peltier played with Millers boss Paul Warne when the pair were at opposite ends of their careers at Yeovil in the mid-2000s.

Warne said: “I played with Lee at Yeovil when he was a lot younger. I thought if I could ever sign him I would.

“I know exactly what he is like, I have played with him, I know what he is like in the dressing room, I have seen him in the tunnel, I have seen him on the pitch, I have seen him in the worst moments when he is losing and he is a leader, a fighter, a scrapper, a very good footballer.

“He can play in five positions. He doesn’t believe his career is over and rightly so.

“He thinks he can bring something to the dressing room, and I think he can. He can help players on and off the pitch and we have seen it already in two days training.

“It was a no-brainer when he became available. I spoke to him and I got him in and the rest is history.”

