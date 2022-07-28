Wycombe start life without Adebayo Akinfenwa and David Stockdale against Burton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Wycombe start life without Adebayo Akinfenwa and David Stockdale against Burton

By Press Association
July 28 2022, 4.18pm
Adebayo Akinfenwa, right, and David Stockdale, left, are not at Wycombe this season (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Adebayo Akinfenwa, right, and David Stockdale, left, are not at Wycombe this season (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Wycombe start life without veterans Adebayo Akinfenwa and David Stockdale against Burton.

Forward Akinfenwa retired after the League One play-off final defeat to Sunderland at Wembley in May, while goalkeeper Stockdale joined promotion rivals Sheffield Wednesday in the off-season.

Defender Anthony Stewart also departed in the summer, turning down a new deal to sign for Aberdeen.

Chairboys boss Gareth Ainsworth has revealed a new goalkeeper is imminent at the club, with D’Mani Mellor, Jasper Pattenden, Josh Blunkell, Christie Ward and Jack Young all joining the club and aiming to make Ainsworth’s XI.

Sam Hughes and Conor Shaughnessy are injury doubts for Burton.

The defenders are both struggling with muscle issues, with boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink hoping one of them will make the trip.

Hasselbaink has had a busy off season at the Pirelli Stadium, bringing in six players.

Davis Keillor-Dunn, Victor Adeboyejo, Calum Butcher, Tyler Onyango, Quevin Castro and Viljami Sinisalo will all be hoping to have done enough to start the season opener.

