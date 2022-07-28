Matty Pearson a doubt for Huddersfield ahead of opener against Burnley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Matty Pearson a doubt for Huddersfield ahead of opener against Burnley

By Press Association
July 28 2022, 5.06pm
Matty Pearson is a doubt for Huddersfield’s season opener against Burnley (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Matty Pearson is a doubt for Huddersfield's season opener against Burnley (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Huddersfield will check on Matty Pearson as they kick off the Championship campaign against Burnley.

Pearson has a knock picked up in pre-season and will be assessed by boss Danny Schofield, who is taking charge of the Terriers for the first time.

It has been a summer of change at the West Yorkshire club following their play-off final defeat to Nottingham Forest, with the likes of Will Boyle, David Kasumu, Connor Mahoney, Kyle Hudlin, Jack Rudoni and Yuta Nakayama all joining the club.

Tino Anjorin is also back at the club for a second loan spell from Chelsea and will hope to get the nod.

It has also been all change for Burnley following their relegation from the Premier League as Vincent Kompany is at the helm for the first time.

They have been hit with a number of exits, not least Dwight McNeil, who was sold to Everton on the eve of the new season.

Maxwel Cornet and Matej Vydra will not feature at Huddersfield due to fitness issues and uncertainty around their future, but Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Scott Twine look to have shaken off knocks.

Luke McNally, CJ Egan-Riley, Samuel Bastien, Josh Cullen, Ian Maatsen, Arijanet Muric and Vitinho are among those that have signed and are hoping for debuts.

