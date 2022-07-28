I’ve lost an ally: Lewis Hamilton ‘sad’ as Sebastian Vettel announces retirement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

I’ve lost an ally: Lewis Hamilton ‘sad’ as Sebastian Vettel announces retirement

By Press Association
July 28 2022, 5.44pm
Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel (PA)
Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel (PA)

Lewis Hamilton praised Sebastian Vettel for standing by him in Formula One’s “lonely” world – before hailing the German as a great of the grid.

Four-time world champion Vettel, 35, announced on Thursday that he will retire from the sport at the end of the year.

The Aston Martin driver became F1’s youngest world champion, taking his first title for Red Bull aged just 23 years and 134 days in 2010 and triumphing again in 2011, 2012 and 2013.

Vettel’s 53 victories place him third on the all-time list behind only Hamilton’s 103 triumphs and his hero Michael Schumacher, who won 91 times.

“My first feeling is that it is sad he is stopping,” said Hamilton ahead of this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix.

“The journey I have experienced in this sport, often feeling relatively lonely, Seb has been one of the few people that has made it not feel that way. He stood by me through a lot of things.

“We talk about legends, I don’t really like that title but he is one of the greatest people we have seen in this sport and we need more people like him. I am sad because I have lost an ally.”

Hamilton and Vettel both started their careers in 2007. But despite having two years on his one-time rival, Hamilton, 37, insists Vettel’s decision will not hasten his exit from the grid.

The seven-time world champion added: “It doesn’t make me think about my future, but it is a reminder that I am in that part of my career that people I came up with and have raced for so long will start to stop.

“Before you know it Fernando Alonso will not be here, and then who is there after that? I guess I will be the oldest.

“But I am thinking about how I can improve this car, what steps we need to take to get this team winning again, what is the road map to claiming another world championship, and what we need to do to have everyone in this sport more aligned, in terms of diversity.

“When I am talking about fuel in the tank, I am still fighting for all of those things. I still feel as though I have plenty to go. I don’t think I will go until I am completely burned out and have nothing left, but hopefully that is a while off.”

Vettel joined Ferrari in 2015 but failed to deliver the world championship and was effectively dumped by the Italian team after five seasons.

Sebastian Vettel spent five seasons at Ferrari but failed to win the title
Sebastian Vettel spent five seasons at Ferrari but failed to win the title (PA Wire)

A move to Aston Martin to mark their return to the grid followed. But Vettel, 12th in the championship, could not be convinced to remain for another year, informing owner Lawrence Stroll of his decision on Wednesday, before making the news public in a four-minute Instagram video at midday on Thursday.

Vettel, who said he wanted to spend more time with his wife, Hanna, and three children, admitted in an appearance on BBC’s Question Time that he is a hypocrite for dovetailing F1 with his environmental crusade.

“It is one of the one of the factors that definitely played a role,” he said.

“I understand that part of my passion comes with things that I am not a fan of – travelling the world, racing cars, and literally burning resources. Once you see these things, you can’t unsee them.

“But for every sportsperson, the biggest challenge is waiting for us when we decide to do other things, and to be honest I am scared of what is coming because it might be a hole and I don’t know how deep that hole is and whether I will get out of it.

“I have lots of support and people who have helped me along the way. Hopefully I will make the right decision to progress and become a better version of myself in 10 years’ time.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier