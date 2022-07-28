Plymouth without Panutche Camara against Barnsley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Plymouth without Panutche Camara against Barnsley

By Press Association
July 28 2022, 6.14pm
Plymouth’s Panutche Camara will miss the opening game of the season (Martin Rickett/PA)
Panutche Camara will miss Plymouth’s League One opener against Barnsley on Saturday.

The midfielder has a groin injury and will not be involved against the Reds, though there is better news on Mike Cooper and Mickel Miller.

Goalkeeper Cooper and winger Miller both missed Plymouth’s final pre-season game against Yeovil with minor complaints, but they are in the frame.

Boss Steven Schumacher, whose side fell out of play-off contention late last season, says he has already decided his starting line-up.

Barnsley begin life under new boss Michael Duff as they aim to bounce back from Championship relegation last term.

He has suffered an early blow in his reign with news that Herbie Kane looks like being out for six weeks with a groin injury.

Liam Kitching suffered a dead leg in Barnsley’s final pre-season friendly against Sheffield United last week while Michael Helik has lacked minutes so may not feature.

Clark Oduor and Aaron Leya Iseka have trained all week and will be available for selection.

