Shaun Whalley set to make Accrington debut at home to Charlton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Shaun Whalley set to make Accrington debut at home to Charlton

By Press Association
July 28 2022, 6.16pm
Shaun Whalley will aim to hit the ground running at Accrington (Nigel French/PA)
Shaun Whalley will aim to hit the ground running at Accrington (Nigel French/PA)

Accrington could have a number of new signings on display for the visit of Charlton, with Shaun Whalley set to make his full debut this weekend.

The attacker joined from Shrewsbury this summer, one of seven additions made by Stanley having let nine move on.

Forward Colby Bishop exited in surprise fashion earlier this month to Sky Bet League One rivals Portsmouth and Whalley, Alhagi Touray Sisay and Thursday addition Enock Lusiama will aim to fill the void created by the departure of last season’s top goalscorer.

The hosts also have Ryan Astley and Jay Rich-Baghuelou nursing minor knocks while Michael Nottingham is a longer-term absentee with a tendon problem.

Charlton begin life under new boss Ben Garner in Lancashire looking to kick on under the ex-Swindon manager.

Garner replaced Johnnie Jackson and has raided his old club for the likes of Joe Wollacott, Jack Payne and Mandela Egbo.

Egbo will have to wait to make his debut, though, after he sustained an issue with his knee during pre-season.

The Addicks let numerous players depart, with experienced quartet Chris Gunter, Adam Matthews, Jason Pearce and Ben Watson moving on from the Valley this summer.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier