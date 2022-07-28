Ex-Arsenal, Tottenham and Northern Ireland manager Terry Neill dies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ex-Arsenal, Tottenham and Northern Ireland manager Terry Neill dies

By Press Association
July 28 2022, 7.10pm
Former Arsenal manager Terry Neill has died aged 80 (PA Archive/PA)

Former Arsenal, Tottenham and Northern Ireland manager Terry Neill has died at the age of 80.

Neill became the youngest player to captain the Gunners in 1962 during an 11-year playing career there and went on to manage them between 1976 and 1983, leading Arsenal to 1979 FA Cup glory amid a run to three successive finals.

He arrived back at Highbury as manager after a two-year spell up the Seven Sisters High Road at Tottenham where he had replaced the great Bill Nicholson.

Arsenal said in a statement: “It was with great sadness that the club learned of the death of former manager and captain, Terry Neill, aged 80.

“Terry was associated with the club for over 20 years, firstly as a player having joined us as a 17-year-old from Bangor City in his native Northern Ireland in December 1959.

“The midfielder’s combination of tenacity, vision and natural leadership soon forced him into first-team reckoning, making his debut against Sheffield Wednesday on December 23, 1960. Just two years later, aged 20, he was appointed Arsenal’s youngest ever captain by new boss Billy Wright.

Soccer – FA Cup Final – Manchester United v Arsenal – Wembley Stadium
Terry Neill led the Gunners to three successive FA Cup finals in 1978, 1979 and 1980 (PA Archive/PA)

“Terry Neill’s status as both club captain and manager made him a major influence on 20th-century Arsenal. His fantastic contribution – and indeed his character – will always be appreciated by everyone associated with the club.

“Our thoughts are with Terry’s family and close friends at this difficult time.”

Neill, who won 59 caps for Northern Ireland and also played for and managed Hull, also took charge of his country on a part-time basis between 1971 and 1975.

He is survived by his wife Sandra, two daughters and four grandchildren.

