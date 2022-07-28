Neil Wood takes charge of his first game as Salford play host to Mansfield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Neil Wood takes charge of his first game as Salford play host to Mansfield

By Press Association
July 28 2022, 7.16pm
Salford host Mansfield in their season opener (Martin Rickett/PA)
Salford host Mansfield in their season opener (Martin Rickett/PA)

Neil Wood takes charge of his first competitive Salford game as last season’s beaten play-off finalists Mansfield visit the Peninsula Stadium for their Sky Bet League Two opener.

Striker Callum Hendry is among the new faces who could make their debut for the Ammies.

The former St Johnstone forward warmed up for the season by netting a late winner in a friendly at Barrow last weekend.

Elliot Simoes, Stevie Mallan, Simon Leak, Theo Vassell and Elliot Watt are also new additions to the squad.

Mansfield will be without forward Oli Hawkins due to his sending off in the play-off final in May.

Hawkins must serve a one-match ban after collecting two yellow cards in the space of five minutes during the Stags’ 3-0 loss to Port Vale at Wembley.

Kieran Wallace is ruled out through injury while James Perch, Jason Law, George Lapslie and Stephen Quinn will be assessed after knocks.

Summer signings Hiram Boateng, Christy Pym, Scott Flinders, Will Swan and Ryan Harbottle will be hoping to make their debuts.

