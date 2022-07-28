Wolves’ Canada international Theo Corbeanu joins Blackpool on season-long loan By Press Association July 28 2022, 7.24pm Theo Corbeanu has linked up with Blackpool (Isaac Parkin/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Theo Corbeanu has joined Blackpool on a season-long loan after signing a new four-year deal at parent club Wolves. The 20-year-old Canada international had temporary stays at League One sides Sheffield Wednesday and MK Dons last season. Corbeanu told Blackpool’s official website: “This is a club with a lot of history and big ambitions. I’m really excited to get started here. “I’m now looking forward to playing here in front of all the fans, trying to make a name for myself and helping Blackpool get in a good position for the season.” Blackpool head coach Michael Appleton added: “We are delighted to have Theo on board. He’s a player that I’ve personally tried to sign a couple of times over the last 18 months or so. “He’s got clear quality and he can play on either side, so he gives us options. Theo’s also got aspirations of playing in the World Cup with Canada and doing well with them. “He’s very direct, sees a pass and has an eye for goal. We’re all looking forward to working with him.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Everton teenager Tyler Onyango joins League One Burton on season-long loan deal Aberdeen sign Middlesbrough left-back Hayden Coulson on season-long loan deal Reda Khadra joins Sheffield United on season-long loan Troy Parrott extends his Tottenham contract until 2025 and joins Preston on loan