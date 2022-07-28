Orient without suspended Shadrach Ogie for League Two opener with Grimsby

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Orient without suspended Shadrach Ogie for League Two opener with Grimsby

By Press Association
July 28 2022, 11.14pm
Shadrach Ogie will miss Leyton Orient’s season opener with Grimsby due to suspension (John Walton/PA)
Shadrach Ogie will miss Leyton Orient’s season opener with Grimsby due to suspension (John Walton/PA)

Leyton Orient will be without Shadrach Ogie for their Sky Bet League Two opener with Grimsby on Saturday.

Ogie was sent off against Northampton at the end of last season and will serve the final game of his three-match suspension this weekend.

Boss Richie Wellens will have a number of new faces at his disposal but Theo Archibald will need no introduction after he made his loan switch from Lincoln permanent having signed on a free transfer.

Fellow summer arrivals Rob Hunt, George Moncur, Anthony Georgiou and Charlie Kelman will hope to make their debuts at Brisbane Road.

Newly promoted Grimsby begin life back in the fourth tier with another long trip to the capital.

Manager Paul Hirst has overseen a number of changes in personnel since they went up via the play-offs in dramatic fashion following a 2-1 win over Solihull Moors at the London Stadium, which is only a few miles from Orient’s ground.

Jordan Maguire-Drew struck a late goal at the home of West Ham in June to secure promotion and will face his old club on Saturday.

New Grimsby signing Otis Khan is another set to be up against his former employers after he swapped east London for north east Lincolnshire during the summer.

