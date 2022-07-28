Family watching Euro final hope their personalised flag appears on TV again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Family watching Euro final hope their personalised flag appears on TV again

By Press Association
July 29 2022, 12.04am
Lauren holding the Battyeford Belles flag (Kerry Laville)
A family attending the Women’s Euro final at Wembley hope their personalised England flag makes another TV appearance.

Kerry Laville, 42, a trainee teacher, attended the England v Sweden semi-final match with her two daughters – Taylor, 12 and Lauren, nine – her husband Damian, 45 and son Callum, six, when something unexpected happened.

She was “excited” to see that a white and red England flag with the words ‘Battyeford Belles’, in reference to the club her daughters play for, made a live TV appearance on the BBC.

The Battyeford Belles flag appearing on TV (Kerry Laville/PA)

“The flag was a nod to the team and everyone was so excited to have seen it and sent over screenshots they’d taken of the telly. It was almost like we had taken the team with us,” Mrs Laville, who lives in Dewsbury, West Yorkshire, told the PA news agency.

The girls have played for the female football team at Battyeford Sporting Club, which is referred to as “the Belles” and is near Huddersfield for around 18 months.

The flag was bought before the quarter final and it is set to become a seasoned traveller as it could make an appearance on the Lavilles’ family holiday to Dubai in August.

Mrs Laville described the atmosphere of the game as “incredible”.

Two girls smiling
Lauren and Taylor Laville (Kerry Laville/PA)

“It was lovely seeing the excitement in Lauren’s face when England scored a goal. Her eyes were sparkling and they say eyes never lie when you smile,” she said.

Football has played a key role in the household, with Mr and Mrs Laville being avid watchers of football matches before and after their children were born, which could have been the reason why their daughters took to the sport like a “duck to water”.

“Lauren’s actually going to be starting with Leeds United in September, with their emerging talent centre,” she said.

Mrs Laville said that she hopes the Women’s Euros will “encourage more girls to realise that there are local girls team”.

She added: “Unfortunately, not every area has a girls team, which might be because there are not enough girls who want to play, so hopefully this is going to grow it on a grassroots level.”

Family smiling at the camera
Kerry, Callum, Lauren, Taylor and Damian Laville at the Women’s Euros semi-final (Kerry Laville/PA)

The family are set to attend the final at Wembley on Sunday with their flag, and potentially less face paint than they wore at the semi-final.

“I’ve told my husband that he can’t have his face painted completely with the England flag like on Tuesday as the paint went everywhere,” she said.

“His shirt is in the washer at the moment actually. I’m hoping that the smears of red paint are going to come out.”

Lauren and Taylor have also planned on painting the England flag on their nails, and the whole family hope to link up with more Battyeford Belles and Instagram contacts to “enjoy” the day.

