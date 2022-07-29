Beth Shriever hoping to secure another title at BMX World Championships

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Beth Shriever hoping to secure another title at BMX World Championships

By Press Association
July 29 2022, 9.02am
Beth Shriever will try to retain her world champion’s rainbow jersey this weekend (SWPix/British Cycling handout)
Beth Shriever will try to retain her world champion’s rainbow jersey this weekend (SWPix/British Cycling handout)

Olympic champion Beth Shriever knows all eyes will be on her when she seeks to defend her crown at the UCI BMX Racing World Championships this weekend.

Earlier this month Shriever completed something of a set by adding the European title to the Olympic crown she won in Tokyo last summer and the world title that followed just a couple of weeks later.

Now as she heads into this weekend’s World Championships in Nantes, France, this weekend Shriever wants to think of it not as defending one title but going out with the opportunity to win another. After a year in the rainbow jersey, however, it is not that easy.

Beth Shriever starts the weekend as the Olympic, world and European champion (SWPix/British Cycling handout)

“It would be nice to get another jersey and carry on riding in it,” Shriever told the PA news agency. “You kind of get used to the colours. My coach said he doesn’t want to see me in any other jersey.

“Hopefully I’m going in with the same mentality (as last year). We don’t race in the rainbow jersey there, I’ll be back in Great Britain colours so I’m excited to get that jersey back on and then it’s a fresh start.

“Every race is like starting again for me. If I get it again I’ll be over the moon. The main goal is to get into the final. Get into the last eight, and then it’s all guns blazing.”

Shriever was quick to point out that the field at the European Championships in Belgium had been somewhat depleted, with a number of top riders choosing instead to attend a training camp in Nantes, where a new track has been installed ahead of the Worlds.

The east Londoner admitted she had not known about the camp before setting her sights on the Euros, but insisted she would have chosen to race rather than train either way – with the Euros bringing success both for her and team-mate Kye Whyte who will also be racing in Nantes.

“I was always focused on the Euros,” she said. “I don’t think we even knew about the camp but I think I would have chosen the Europeans over that anyway. We did it and both me and Kye now have Euro jerseys.

“You get more laps in, just being in that racing environment at a high level, high pressure. I’d say personally that’s good preparations for the Worlds. Obviously the fastest girls weren’t there but I think it was really good for me.

“There was a bit of pressure on me because I was the one to watch and I should be taking the title. I had to manage that and now I’m going into the worlds with another jersey behind me and I’m excited to get going.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier