Blackpool boss Michael Appleton set to field summer signings against Reading

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Blackpool boss Michael Appleton set to field summer signings against Reading

By Press Association
July 29 2022, 11.38am
Blackpool boss Michael Appleton has decisions to make ahead of the Sky Bet Championship opener against Reading (Nick Potts/PA)
Blackpool boss Michael Appleton has decisions to make ahead of the Sky Bet Championship opener against Reading (Nick Potts/PA)

New Blackpool boss Michael Appleton could hand debuts to his summer signings as they launch their Sky Bet Championship campaign at home to Reading.

Canada international attacker Theo Corbeanu became the club’s fourth arrival when he completed a season-long loan move from Premier League Wolves on Thursday.

He joins Liverpool defender Rhys Williams and Manchester City midfielder Lewis Fiorini on temporary deals at Bloomfield Road, while full-back Dominic Thompson has joined from Brentford on a permanent deal.

However, Appleton’s hopes of bringing in Oxford’s Cameron Brannagan were dashed when, after the Seasiders had triggered his release clause, the midfielder opted to sign a new contract at the Kassam Stadium.

Reading manager Paul Ince has a doubt over frontman Lucas Joao as he returns to his former club.

Joao picked up a knee injury after coming on as a substitute in last weekend’s 2-1 friendly defeat by Brighton and will be given until the last minute to prove his fitness.

Republic of Ireland striker Shane Long also picked up a knock in the 1-1 draw with West Ham a week earlier, and while he is still working his way back to full match fitness following his departure from Southampton as a free agent, he is expected to be involved at some point.

Long is one of seven summer arrivals who will hope for a chance to impress along with Joe Lumley, Sam Hutchinson, Dean Bouzanis, Jeff Hendrick and Tyrese Fornah. The seventh, Ince’s son Tom, spent the second half of last season on loan at the Select Car Leasing Stadium from Stoke and has since singed a three-year deal.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier