Sunderland sign Everton striker Ellis Simms on season-long loan

Everton striker Ellis Simms has joined Sky Bet Championship Sunderland on a season-long loan deal.

The 21-year-old spent the second half of last season in Scotland at Hearts having previously had a spell at Blackpool, with whom he won promotion from League One in 2020-21.

Simms told the Black Cats’ official website: “It feels great to be here. It’s such a massive club and I can’t wait to get started.

“As soon as Sunderland showed an interest, I knew this would be a great environment for me to continue my development and a great platform to show what I can do.

“I’ve played in League One and the SPL, so this is the next step for me and I feel I’m ready for the Championship.”

Sunderland boss Alex Neil was delighted to have got his man.

He said: “He’s a big lad, who is direct, quick and mobile – and he’s been a serial goalscorer. There’s been a lot of Championship interest in Ellis, but we have managed to secure his signature and we are delighted to get the deal across the line.”