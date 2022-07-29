Stephen Robinson wary of Motherwell ahead of St Mirren’s Premiership opener

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Stephen Robinson wary of Motherwell ahead of St Mirren’s Premiership opener

By Press Association
July 29 2022, 12.26pm
St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson wary of wounded Motherwell (Jane Barlow/PA)
St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson wary of wounded Motherwell (Jane Barlow/PA)

St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson remains wary of Sunday’s opponents Motherwell despite their lamentable Europa Conference League qualifying exit at the hands of Sligo Rovers.

After losing 1-0 to the Irish outfit in the first leg of the second qualifying round at Fir Park last week, the Steelmen were beaten 2-0 at the Showgrounds on Thursday night to go out 3-0 on aggregate.

Well boss Graham Alexander is under scrutiny ahead of Motherwell’s cinch Premiership opener against St Mirren in Paisley but former Fir Park manager Robinson said: “I watched both games.

“Obviously they didn’t get the results they set out to get but I still believe they are a very good squad, they have a very good manager in Graham Alexander.

“Unfortunately in this industry, you are judged constantly, you are judged in every second of every game.

“But I have no doubt Graham will get his team responding and it will be a tough afternoon for both sides.”

It was Motherwell’s first two competitive games of the season and Robinson, who criticised the early start to the Premier Sports Cup – the Buddies failed to make it out of the group stage – believes that was a factor in the Steelmen’s demise.

The Northern Irishman said: “People probably haven’t given Irish football as much credit as it probably deserves.

“The budget that Sligo have, I would say (it would be the same) as four or five Premiership teams.

“Linfield recently beat a team (Bodo/Glimt) that beat Celtic, although they got heavily beaten in the second leg (8-0) but Irish football, southern Irish football and Northern Irish football, is a lot better standard than people think.

“Graham will have known that was a very tough game.

“I don’t think the stage of the season helps – it certainly doesn’t.

“I have talked about the Premier Sports Cup games and got slaughtered for it but it is true.

“You are in the middle of a European campaign when boys maybe haven’t played for two to three months with two games’ preparation.

“So it is what it is and you just have to make the best of it.

“Motherwell will be disappointed but for me they still have a very good squad.”

