Ryan Alebiosu hopes loan move from Arsenal to Kilmarnock takes him to next level

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Ryan Alebiosu hopes loan move from Arsenal to Kilmarnock takes him to next level

By Press Association
July 29 2022, 12.40pm
Ryan Alebiosu hopes Kilmarnock loan deal can progress his Arsenal career (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Ryan Alebiosu hopes Kilmarnock loan deal can progress his Arsenal career (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Ryan Alebiosu hopes his loan move from Arsenal to Kilmarnock marks the final step of his journey to first-team football with the Gunners.

The 20-year-old right-sided defender from London joined the Rugby Park club for the 2022-23 season and impressed Killie fans and boss Derek McInnes in the 45 minutes he played in the 4-1 Premier Sports Cup win over Stenhousemuir last Saturday.

Alebiosu had a loan spell at Crewe last season and believes the top flight in Scotland is now a proven testing ground for players to go on to bigger things.

Ahead of the cinch Premiership opener against Dundee United at Rugby Park on Saturday, he said: “I feel like this could really do a lot for me.

“If I have a really good season it could take me to the next level.

“It is something I have spoken to the manager about, to my agent. This could take me to the next stage so it is a very important season for me. Every game, every session is very important.

“I have seen a lot of people come into the Scottish league and seen where they have gone after they have done well.

“Calvin Bassey from Rangers (to Ajax), a player from Arsenal, Harry Clarke, (loan spells at Ross County and Hibernian, now on loan at Stoke), players like that and I want to do the same.

“I thought it was a good opportunity for me to come into this league and show what I am about and make the next stage as well.

“The Scottish league is obviously developing. It probably gives me a better opportunity than if I was in League One or League Two, playing against clubs like Rangers and Celtic can take it to the next level.

“Those are the games that I am looking forward to showing what I am really about, I can’t wait for those games.”

Alebiosu told Killie fans what type of player they can look forward to seeing this season.

He said: “I am fast, quick, a combination player and I feel like I am very good defensively as well.

“I like watching players like Kyle Walker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, that’s what I try to base my game on.

“I like Kieran Tierney as well, I watch him a lot as well, defensively he is very good.

“I try to base myself around those types of players.

“The manager has told me to express myself and show everyone what I can do. I can’t wait to get started.

“We have good players with good characteristics so I believe we can do a lot this season.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]