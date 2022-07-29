Ellis Simms could make Sunderland debut in opener against Coventry By Press Association July 29 2022, 1.16pm New loan signing Ellis Simms could feature for Sunderland (Steve Welsh/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up New signing Ellis Simms could feature for Sunderland in their opening game against Coventry. The forward signed on a season-long loan from Everton and could line up for the Black Cats as they return to Sky Bet Championship football after four years in League One. Carl Winchester is also available after featuring in the final pre-season game against Hartlepool, having missed the Black Cats’ friendly against Accrington through illness. Leon Dajaku will be assessed after returning to training while Niall Huggins is still a long-term absentee. Coventry have been handed a boost with the return of two players ahead of their trip to the Stadium of Light. Forward Martyn Waghorn and midfielder Kasey Palmer missed the final pre-season game against Portsmouth with niggles but both could feature against the Black Cats. Captain Liam Kelly is set to remain sidelined for the foreseeable future with injury. There are no other fresh concerns for Sky Blues manager Mark Robins. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Sunderland sign Everton striker Ellis Simms on season-long loan Can any bolters emerge from the chasing pack to claim Championship promotion? Tommy Reffell to make Wales bow against South Africa Defender Bailey Wright signs a new two-year contract to stay with Sunderland