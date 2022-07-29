5 Germany players to watch in the Euro 2022 final against England

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

5 Germany players to watch in the Euro 2022 final against England

By Press Association
July 29 2022, 2.42pm
Germany face England in the final of Euro 2022 at Wembley on Sunday (Nick Potts/PA)
Germany face England in the final of Euro 2022 at Wembley on Sunday (Nick Potts/PA)

Germany have the chance to earn their ninth European Championship title when they face England in the Euro 2022 final.

After finishing top of Group B, Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s side beat Austria in the quarter-finals and France in the semi-finals to set up a clash with the hosts at Wembley.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at five key Germany players to watch against England on Sunday.

Alexandra Popp

Popp has overcome previous Euro disappointment to become one of the standout players of Euro 2022 after missing the 2013 and 2017 tournaments due to injury, and the Wolfsburg striker has certainly made her mark.

She came off the bench to score Germany’s fourth in their opening game against Denmark and has started every game since.

The 31-year-old is now challenging England’s Beth Mead for the Golden Boot, with both players tied on six goals each.

Lena Oberdorf

Germany v France – UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 – Semi Final – Stadium MK
Lena Oberdorf plays in a deeper role for Germany (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Oberdorf, 20, has earned praise for her mature performances throughout the tournament, playing in a deeper central midfield role for Germany.

She is able to pick out passes at the back but is also strong defensively and has made 20 successful tackles so far in the competition, more than any other player.

Svenja Huth

While Wolfsburg team-mate Popp may have the headlines with her goals, Huth has been another crucial part of Germany’s forward line.

The 31-year-old has been essential to Germany’s creative play operating down the wing and showed the problems she can cause in the game against France on Wednesday, setting Popp up twice for the team to progress to the final.

Lina Magull

The Bayern Munich captain has caused havoc for defences throughout the tournament, winning the ball well across the pitch and having plenty of shots on target.

Magull has also provided goals for Germany and is their second top scorer with two goals, netting against Denmark in the group stage and Austria in the quarter-final.

Giulia Gwinn

Germany v France – UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 – Semi Final – Stadium MK
Giulia Gwinn has been part of a solid Germany defence (Nick Potts/PA)

Ever-present in the Germany squad, Gwinn has started every game at full-back this summer but has also worked well down the wing in attacking spells.

Apart from an unfortunate own goal from goalkeeper Merle Frohms against France, Germany are yet to concede to any other team in the tournament and Gwinn has been a key part of their solid defence.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier