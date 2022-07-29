Tranmere defender Jordan Turnbull faces fitness test ahead of Stevenage clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Tranmere defender Jordan Turnbull faces fitness test ahead of Stevenage clash

By Press Association
July 29 2022, 3.00pm
Jordan Turnbull faces a fitness test if he is to make his Tranmere debut. (Richard Sellers/PA)
Jordan Turnbull faces a fitness test if he is to make his Tranmere debut. (Richard Sellers/PA)

Jordan Turnbull will be given a late fitness test ahead of Tranmere’s Sky Bet League Two opener at home to Stevenage.

The 27-year-old defender moved to Prenton Park from Salford earlier this week but may have to wait to make his Rovers debut.

Tom Davies, Kieron Morris and Charlie Jolley are definite absentees, the trio having all picked up knocks during pre-season.

Micky Mellon’s side finished ninth last season and he has been busy chopping and changing his squad this summer with the likes of Neill Byrne, Ross Doohan and Reece McAlear among a host of new names hoping to make their Tranmere bows.

Dean Campbell has shaken off a knock and could make his Stevenage debut.

The Scotland youth international has joined Boro on loan until the end of the season and will be pushing for a starting berth.

Manager Steve Evans has no other injury concerns as he aims to avoid a relegation scrap.

He has not spent any money but eight new players arrived when their contracts expired at their previous clubs, including Michael Bostwick, who spent last year on loan at Broadhall Way.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier