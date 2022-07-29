I will believe until the very end – Charles Leclerc will not give up title fight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport

I will believe until the very end – Charles Leclerc will not give up title fight

By Press Association
July 29 2022, 3.32pm
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco talks to the media at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, near Budapest, Hungary, Thursday, July 28, 2022. The Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix will be held on Sunday. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco talks to the media at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, near Budapest, Hungary, Thursday, July 28, 2022. The Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix will be held on Sunday. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

Charles Leclerc will believe he can win the world championship “until the very end” – and has vowed not to dwell on the mistakes which leave his title ambitions hanging by a thread.

The Monegasque heads into Sunday’s Hungarian Grand Prix 63 points behind Max Verstappen after he crashed out while leading last weekend’s race in France.

Verstappen benefitted from Leclerc’s high-profile mistake to move the equivalent of two-and-a-half victories clear of his Ferrari rival with 10 rounds remaining.

Charles Leclerc in action during practice at the Hungaroring on Friday
Charles Leclerc in action during practice at the Hungaroring on Friday (Darko Bandic/AP)

But the 24-year-old has not given up hope of claiming his first title.

“I will believe in it until the very end,” said Leclerc. “There is nothing that will help me dwelling on the past and that mistake.

“I made that mistake, and it cost me a lot of points. I am aware of that, but I need to move on, focus 100 per cent, and try to win this race.

“If we win all the races and Max finishes second we can still win the title. I am relying on myself doing that which is a challenging task. Of course, it is a very optimistic goal but I don’t want to look into it any more negatively than that.”

A furious Leclerc locked himself away at his Monaco apartment in the 48 hours after his crash.

Leclerc’s mother, Pascale, and his brothers, Arthur and Lorenzo, visited him on Monday evening. Friends stopped by the following night.

Ferrari have not won a world championship since Kimi Raikkonen took the title in 2007, and Leclerc was asked if the pressure of ending Ferrari’s drought is weighing heavily on his mind.

“No, really not,” he said. “I don’t think about this. Even though Ferrari remains the Ferrari of 2000s, the team is very different and we are in a different place.

“The last two years have been very difficult and we have taken an incredible step this season to be fighting for wins.

“Obviously the goal remains to be world champion and that remains the same goal for me even though that is going to be more difficult. But it doesn’t add pressure that it has been so many years since we won the world championship.”

