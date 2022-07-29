Bristol Rovers without Nick Anderton and Paul Coutts for Forest Green clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bristol Rovers without Nick Anderton and Paul Coutts for Forest Green clash

By Press Association
July 29 2022, 3.36pm
Bristol Rovers defender Nick Anderton has been diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer (Nick Potts/PA)
Bristol Rovers defender Nick Anderton has been diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer (Nick Potts/PA)

Bristol Rovers will be without defender Nick Anderton and captain Paul Coutts when they kick off their League One campaign against fellow promoted side Forest Green.

Anderton revealed on Thursday that he has been diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer, that is affecting his femur and he will undergo an operation in the coming weeks to remove that part of the bone.

Experienced midfielder Coutts, meanwhile, must sit out the Pirates’ first three matches of the 2022/23 season following his red card against Rochdale in the penultimate game of last term.

Summer signing Jordan Rossiter is one of the options manager Joey Barton has to replace Coutts while fellow new arrivals John Marquis and James Gibbons are in line to make their club debuts this weekend.

Forest Green travel south to Bristol for their first ever League One match having been forced to undergo a major rebuilding project since winning the League Two title last season.

Ian Burchnall is the new man in charge after Rob Edwards left to take over as manager at Watford, while Rovers also saw a number of key players move on this summer including Ebou Adams, Kane Wilson and Nicky Cadden.

Corey O’Keeffe, Reece Brown, Kyle McAllister, Armani Little and David Davis are among the new signings who could be involved at the Memorial Stadium.

Harry Boyes, another new addition, is also in contention to make his debut after a foot injury but last season’s leading scorer Matty Stevens could be sidelined until 2023 after suffering a serious knee injury in April.

