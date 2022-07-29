Rochdale suffer Jimmy Keohane injury blow ahead of season opener with Crewe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Rochdale suffer Jimmy Keohane injury blow ahead of season opener with Crewe

By Press Association
July 29 2022, 3.38pm
Rochdale’s Jimmy Keohane (right) could miss two months of the season due to injury (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Rochdale’s Jimmy Keohane (right) could miss two months of the season due to injury (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Rochdale manager Robbie Stockdale will be without midfielder Jimmy Keohane for up to two months of the Sky Bet League Two season.

Keohane suffered an unspecified injury during the pre-season friendly against Port Vale and will be sidelined for a significant period.

Striker Tahvon Campbell also remains unavailable as he recovers from the broken foot which ruled him out of the end of last season.

Goalkeeper Cieran Slicker and defender Ben Nelson have joined Rochdale on loan for the season from Manchester City and Leicester respectively.

Crewe manager Alex Morris could be without a trio of players for the season-opener at the Crown Oil Arena.

Defender Rio Adebisi is definitely out as he remains two or three weeks away from returning to full training.

Zac Williams and Chris Long are closer to being available although Saturday’s game could come too soon for the pair.

Loan signing Khanya Leshabela could feature following his arrival from Leicester on a six-month deal.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]