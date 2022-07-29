Shamal George grateful after Livingston pay rare transfer fee to sign him

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Shamal George grateful after Livingston pay rare transfer fee to sign him

By Press Association
July 29 2022, 3.56pm
Shamal George cost Livingston a fee (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Shamal George is determined to repay Livingston’s faith after the club paid a rare transfer fee to sign the goalkeeper from Colchester.

The 24-year-old is in line to make his debut against Rangers in Saturday’s cinch Premiership opener at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

George, who was Colchester’s player of the season last term, said: “From League Two to the Scottish Prem is a massive jump but I’m ready for the challenge.

“It’s the biggest game of my career so it’s one I am looking forward to. It’s a good one to start with, the most challenging ones get you ready for the season.

“I heard they don’t usually spend money on transfers so it’s definitely one I am grateful for and I will do my best to repay the faith they have in me.”

George spent 13 years at Liverpool during his formative years during which he played a total of 10 games in loan spells with Carlisle and Tranmere, which he termed “not the best”.

“With Mickey Mellon at Tranmere, we had a bit of a falling-out,” he said.

“It was probably my own fault but it’s definitely one I have matured from. It’s definitely something I benefited from. It’s not all plain-sailing or easy.”

George then spent 18 months out with an elbow injury.

“It set me back too much so I decided I needed to leave and try and play men’s football,” he said.

“I went to Colchester and had a really good two years.

“I benefited from being away from friends and stuff, there were no distractions, and I definitely played my best football.”

George has been brought in after Max Stryjek, who was sent off against Inverness, and Ivan Konovalov were given chances during the Premier Sports Cup group stages.

“Shamal’s at a good age, his stats are there to be seen and I think he will grow into being the Livingston number one over the next three to six months,” boss David Martindale said.

“I spoke to Ivan and Max and was very, very honest with them. I told them they both had opportunities to stake their claim in the Premier Sports Cup. I don’t think either did that convincingly to be honest.

“If one of them were to chap my door and ask to leave the club, I wouldn’t be averse to that.

“Ivan and Max have opened the door for someone else to take that jersey so it’s Shamal’s to lose at this moment in time.”

Martindale had brought in Russian Konovalov as a long-term replacement for Styrek, who he expected to sell this summer.

“There was a lot of interest in Max before the season ended and it kind of cooled down a lot,” he said.

“I genuinely believe over the next two or three weeks you will see an upturn in the market.”

