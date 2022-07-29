Hull injuries mount up ahead of season opener against Bristol City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hull injuries mount up ahead of season opener against Bristol City

By Press Association
July 29 2022, 3.58pm
Hull City manager Shota Arveladze has a lengthy injury list to contend with (Tim Goode/PA)
Hull City manager Shota Arveladze has a lengthy injury list to contend with (Tim Goode/PA)

Hull head coach Shota Arveladze has a number of injury problems ahead of the season opener against Bristol City.

Goalkeeper Nathan Baxter is a doubt with a finger injury and new signing Dogukan Sinik is awaiting the results of an MRI scan after suffering a calf problem in training.

Defenders Brandon Fleming and Josh Emmanuel are also sidelined, while Mallik Wilks and Ryan Longman both missed the pre-season defeats to Leicester and Peterborough.

James Scott is continuing to recover from shin splints and Adama Traore is sidelined until at least Christmas with a hamstring problem suffered in his first training session with the club.

Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson could have wing-back Kane Wilson available for the trip to Hull.

Wilson returned to training this week after missing City’s final pre-season game with a minor injury.

Fellow wing-back Cam Pring has also rejoined the first-team group after missing most of pre-season with a knee issue.

However, striker Antoine Semenyo and defender Tomas Kalas have been ruled out of the season opener.

