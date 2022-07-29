England begin netball title defence with big win over Trinidad and Tobago

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
England begin netball title defence with big win over Trinidad and Tobago

By Press Association
July 29 2022, 4.24pm
Geva Mentor starred as England started the defence of their Commonwealth netball title (Tim Goode/PA)
Geva Mentor starred as England started the defence of their Commonwealth netball title (Tim Goode/PA)

England began the defence of their Commonwealth Games netball title by cruising to a 74-22 win over Trinidad and Tobago in Birmingham.

Jess Thirlby was able to give court time to all 12 players as her side built on a 37-9 half-time advantage to ensure a winning start in Group B.

England are swiftly back in action against Malawi on Saturday and face sterner tests to come, not least against world champions New Zealand in preliminary phase.

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Day One
Layla Guscoth was in dominant form against Trinidad (Tim Goode/PA)

Thirlby said: “Overall I’m pleased. We inserted some people and made some changes during the game, which we afforded ourselves the chance to do.

“In the main, what I saw was great impact off the bench and us problem-solving with real purpose. It’ll be a great settler for the group – there are a lot of smiley faces.”

England’s performance was under-pinned by 37-year-old Geva Mentor, who is competing in her sixth Games after making her debut as a 17-year-old in Manchester in 2002.

And it was a mark of how far the sport has progressed that Mentor was one of the athletes chosen to read out the Commonwealth Oath at Thursday night’s glittering opening ceremony at Alexander Stadium.

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Day One
Gold medal rivals Australia also got off to a winning start (Tim Goode/PA)

“I was so proud to represent my team and my sport” said Mentor. “It was a phenomenal experience – Birmingham really stole the show.

“My heart was beating out of my chest and I was really nervous. Someone told me there were one billion people watching worldwide. If someone had told me that before, I think I would have melted.”

Australia, who were nudged into silver by Helen Housby’s dramatic last-second winner on the Gold Coast four years ago, served notice of their intentions with a crushing 85-18 win over Barbados in Group A.

