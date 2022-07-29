Jonny Bairstow gets full marks for ‘Natmeg’ – Friday’s sporting social By Press Association July 29 2022, 6.14pm Jonny Bairstow got full marks for his ‘Natmeg’ (Simon Marper/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 29. Sport The Commonwealth Games began after a spectacular opening ceremony. About last night 😍 #B2022 pic.twitter.com/dY2V8fOreG— Birmingham 2022 (@birminghamcg22) July 29, 2022 Birmingham let’s have it, come on @TeamEngland 🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/grYAxitNwm— Adam Peaty OBE (@adam_peaty) July 29, 2022 What a night 😆 Epic experience carrying the flag out 🏴Time to start, lets go @TeamWales 🏴 pic.twitter.com/2ICm4o50i1— Tesni Evans (@tesnievans) July 29, 2022 What an honour to carry our flag in the #Birmingham2022 opening ceremony. Thanks to @tesnievans for taking most/all of the weight 🤣💪 And what about our suits eh… 💅🐉 Let's get this show on the road @TeamWales👌 pic.twitter.com/dzfRQMcyxa— Geraint Thomas (@GeraintThomas86) July 29, 2022 A few from last night 🤩#OpeningCeremony @birminghamcg22 pic.twitter.com/ma4hsyPr49— Kate Cross (@katecross16) July 29, 2022 Football Gareth Bale caught up with his former Real Madrid team-mates. Great to see the boys 🤍 https://t.co/8IDUncDUyg— Gareth Bale (@GarethBale11) July 29, 2022 Skills. ⚡ GO-LA-ZO ⚡⚽ @atchouameni #RMInTheUSA pic.twitter.com/AZYvzQII1S— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) July 29, 2022 Pontus Jansson was ready. Let’s go again! Looking forward to another season! https://t.co/EYB9iQxW1X— Pontus Jansson (@PJansson5) July 29, 2022 EFL clubs were eagerly awaiting the big kick-off. It all starts again tomorrow.𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐-𝟐𝟑 is on the horizon!#BLPREA @SkyBetChamp pic.twitter.com/pqOtFlQl81— Reading FC (@ReadingFC) July 29, 2022 One day to go!#Chairboys pic.twitter.com/LjAZbm8VYq— Wycombe Wanderers (@wwfcofficial) July 29, 2022 Tomorrow…It all starts again 💪🔴⚪ #cafc pic.twitter.com/VQWerqikPr— Charlton Athletic FC (@CAFCofficial) July 29, 2022 Trying to stay composed at work on Friday when you know the season starts tomorrow 😅#AFCW 🟡🔵 pic.twitter.com/Hliw8midVP— AFC Wimbledon (@AFCWimbledon) July 29, 2022 Crewe’s new signing was still growing. ̶6̶f̶t̶ ̶5̶i̶n̶s̶ 6ft 6ins…That’s right isn’t it, @arthurokonkwo_? 👊#CreweAlex pic.twitter.com/fB9hkDSKVj— Crewe Alexandra (@crewealexfc) July 29, 2022 Motor racing An unexpected visitor showed a turn of speed at the Hungaroring. A hare-raising lap time from our newcomer on Friday 😉🐇#HungarianGP #F2 pic.twitter.com/1XzDWguM1n— Formula 2 (@Formula2) July 29, 2022 F1 veteran Fernando Alonso celebrated his birthday. Feliz cumpleaños, @alo_oficial! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/y86PgdIuMw— BWT Alpine F1 Team (@AlpineF1Team) July 29, 2022 Many happy returns, Fernando!!! 🎂We hope you celebrate in style 🥳@alo_oficial #F1 pic.twitter.com/kPI0FYQ5TC— Formula 1 (@F1) July 29, 2022 Cricket Cheeky! And it impressed the inventor of the ‘Natmeg’. That’s a 10 out of 10 @jbairstow21 👏🏼 https://t.co/Z2gW4kHiAh— Natalie Sciver (@natsciver) July 29, 2022 Chris Woakes enjoyed commentating. Kane Williamson had his hands full. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Liverpool mourn Moores and Crouch saves the day – Friday’s sporting social Eriksen joins Utd and Tiger bids St Andrews farewell – Friday’s sporting social Just two boys from Yorkshire doing what they love – Tuesday’s sporting social Tsitsipas fancies a snog and Salah signs new deal – Friday’s sporting social