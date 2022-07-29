Jack Baldwin expecting Hearts-Ross County clash to be ‘great game’ for fans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jack Baldwin expecting Hearts-Ross County clash to be ‘great game’ for fans

By Press Association
July 29 2022, 7.00pm
Jack Baldwin is excited about the new league season (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Ross County defender Jack Baldwin is bracing himself for another close encounter with Hearts and says fans should expect a “great game” in the cinch Premiership season opener at Tynecastle.

The centre-back is relishing getting going in the league in a fixture which has yielded seven draws from the last eight meetings.

The first game between the teams last season in August delivered a 2-2 draw and a game packed with incident.

Baldwin said in a video on County’s Twitter account: “Everybody is super-excited. We have had a few games already in the cup competition but the league is the bread and butter for us so we are really excited to get going and it’s a great fixture to get started.

“I think it will be a great game for all the fans. It’s one of the best atmospheres in the league but we have got a job to do.

“We will be heading down there with a game plan in mind and look to do what we want to do, and hopefully we get games like we did last season with plenty of goals and picking up some points.”

