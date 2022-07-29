St Mirren boosted by Trevor Carson return for Motherwell clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
St Mirren boosted by Trevor Carson return for Motherwell clash

By Press Association
July 29 2022, 7.34pm
Trevor Carson is fit to face his former club Motherwell (Jeff Holmes/PA)
St Mirren keeper Trevor Carson will be available for the cinch Premiership opener against Motherwell in Paisley on Sunday.

It was feared the Northern Ireland international’s knee injury would be long-term but boss Stephen Robinson welcomed the news that he is back in action.

Curtis Main has trained for the last two weeks following a summer medical procedure and fellow striker Eamonn Brophy will train again on Friday after a minor fitness issue and Robinson will assess both for possible involvement.

Academy director Steven Hammell will take temporary charge of Motherwell following the departure of Graham Alexander and assistant manager Chris Lucketti.

Hammell will have a day to assess his squad following Thursday’s Europa Conference League exit in Sligo.

Left-back Nathan McGinley remains on the sidelines.

