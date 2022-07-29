St Johnstone have injury issues ahead of season opener

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
St Johnstone have injury issues ahead of season opener

By Press Association
July 29 2022, 7.40pm
Callum Davidson has injury issues (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Callum Davidson has injury issues (Andrew Milligan/PA)

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson has several unnamed injury concerns ahead of Saturday’s cinch Premiership opener at home to Hibernian and anticipates being without as many as nine players in total.

This number includes long-term injury victims David Wotherspoon (knee), Chris Kane (knee), Callum Booth (Achilles) and Tony Gallacher (leg), although Davidson expects the quartet to “drip-feed” their way back into contention in the early months of the season.

New goalkeeper Remi Matthews and centre-back Alex Mitchell could make their debuts after joining on loan during the week.

Hibs attacker Aiden McGeady is set to be sidelined for at least six weeks with a recurrence of the medial ligament injury that plagued him at Sunderland last term.

Lewis Stevenson (knock) and Chris Cadden (thigh) are also expected to miss the trip to Perth along with long-term injury victims Kevin Nisbet and Kyle Magennis, who are still recovering from their respective knee issues.

Jake Doyle-Hayes returns to contention after a heel problem, while Demetri Mitchell and Paul Hanlon are both injury-free following lengthy lay-offs but still short of match fitness and may not feature this weekend. Croatian left-back Marijan Cabraja and French attacker Elie Youan are both in contention to make their debuts after receiving their work permits.

