Hearts' injury issues appear to be easing By Press Association July 29 2022, 7.52pm Josh Ginnelly is back training (Jeff Holmes/PA) Hearts are closing in on a fully-fit squad ahead of their cinch Premiership opener against Ross County. Josh Ginnelly returned to training on Thursday after a knock. Cammy Devlin, Euan Henderson and Lewis Neilson have also brushed off fitness issues. Ross County will be without William Akio after the winger went off with a knee injury during his debut against East Fife. Josh Sims has recovered from a knock and is in the squad. Striker Dom Samuel will return from a wrist problem.