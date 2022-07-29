Proud fathers overcome with emotion at daughters’ reaction to Lionesses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Proud fathers overcome with emotion at daughters’ reaction to Lionesses

By Press Association
July 30 2022, 12.02am
Olivia Hicks holding a medal (Matthew Hicks/PA)
Proud fathers have “loved” seeing their daughters’ reactions to the Lionesses, with one hoping to see his five-year-old playing for Liverpool in the future.

Matthew Hicks, 46, an IT manager from Manchester, is the father of “little footballer” Olivia, five, who has been playing football “on and off” since nursery.

He told the PA news agency: “She’s only just started at (Middleton Lads and Girls Football Club) but winning lots of medals.

“Hoping she does well enough to play in the leagues later this year.

“I’m not pressuring her but I admit I am loving that she’s so interested in football, but I am aware kids change their minds.

“I’m trying to find an England shirt or polo shirt in her size and everywhere has sold out so you can see how popular it’s been.

“Hopefully one day she’s in the stands with me at Anfield and playing professionally for Liverpool ladies.”

Little girl with a medal
Mr Hicks said that being able to see the matches for free on TV will hopefully “inspire the next generation”.

“I said to Olivia that there’s no reason she cannot be a footballer, she can watch TV and see that I am telling the truth.”

He said that they will be watching the final on Sunday and “whatever happens with the final result, I am sure Olivia will want to have a kick around with me after”.

Mark Rayner, 40, a mental health nurse from Newcastle, said he has become “emotional” seeing the impact the Women’s Euro has had on his daughter, seven-year-old Clara-Jane.

“Honestly, as a father to a girl, it makes me emotional when I see the impact it has, not just on Clara, but the wider community.

“It’s increased the profile of the woman’s game, especially in the younger generation.

“She’s wanting to play it at school now and has asked if we can go to a women’s game,” he said.

“When I’ve been watching the men’s game she’s always took a bit of an interest but, seeing other girls playing football, she’s engaged a lot more.

“She’s asked lots of questions about the players and who they play for etc.”

The Women’s Euro final is at Wembley on Sunday July 31, when England will play Germany.

