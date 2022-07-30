One box left to tick for England as Euro 2022 final against Germany approaches

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
One box left to tick for England as Euro 2022 final against Germany approaches

By Press Association
July 30 2022, 4.32am
England are stepping up their preparations (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
England are stepping up their preparations (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

England have been putting the finishing touches to their preparations with the climax of Euro 2022 just one day away.

The Lionesses have their date with destiny against Germany at Wembley on Sunday as they bid for a first European Championship title.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at how Friday unfolded.

Tweet of the day

Shooting drills were the order of the day for England’s attackers.

Scott’s got scent of success

England Media Day – The Lensbury – Friday July 29th
Jill Scott spoke to the media on Friday (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Jill Scott says England have “one more box to tick” by lifting the trophy at a sold-out Wembley.

The Lionesses’ run to the final has lifted the nation, but veteran midfielder Scott knows the job is not finished yet.

Scott said: “We said before we really wanted to inspire the nation, to do everyone proud, our families, our friends, we wanted to grow more opportunities for youngsters, more opportunities for women who want to work in football, we wanted to get the sport the respect it deserves.

“I think we’ve ticked all of those boxes.

“I think it’s been an incredible journey so far, we’ve ticked a lot of boxes and hopefully there’s one big tick left to do.”

Straight-talking Sarina

England v Sweden – UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 – Semi Final – Bramall Lane
Sarina Wiegman is looking for a second Euros title (Nick Potts/PA).

Sarina Wiegman’s ‘no BS’ style of management is behind England’s run to the final, according to one former Lioness.

The England head coach is one win away from a second consecutive European Championship trophy, having guided her native Netherlands to glory in 2017.

Kelly Smith, who won 117 caps for England, told the PA news agency: “She looks calm, she looks cool, I’ve heard players talk about how honest she is with them.

“There’s no BS, which some managers can give you. She’s just, ‘this is what you need to do. If you don’t do this, then potentially you won’t play, I need to see this from you’. It’s very to the point, and I think the players have never had that before.

“And they’re liking it, that it’s kind of basic, but they’re taking it on board. They just seem so unified and united.”

Battle of the hot shots

There is also a personal duel to settle at Wembley with England’s Beth Mead and Germany’s Alexandra Popp tied on six goals each. Whoever wins that battle could well have a huge say in which country lifts the trophy.

