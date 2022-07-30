England women’s hockey team had ‘goosebumps’ watching Lionesses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

England women’s hockey team had ‘goosebumps’ watching Lionesses

By Press Association
July 30 2022, 7.02am
England athletes during the opening ceremony of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games (Tim Goode/PA)
England athletes during the opening ceremony of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games (Tim Goode/PA)

The England women’s hockey team have said they had “goosebumps” watching the Lionesses on a “big screen in the village” as they prepare for their first match in the Commonwealth Games.

England women’s hockey team are set to play Ghana on Saturday for their first match at the Games.

Hollie Pearne-Webb, the team’s captain, said that she hopes the Lionesses’ stellar performance in the Women’s Euro will “inspire” them to “replicate some of their success”.

“We watched the Lionesses as a group through the night outside on the big screen in the village and it gave us all goosebumps watching them,” she told the PA news agency.

Hollie Pearne-Webb
Hollie Pearne-Webb said the team had ‘goosebumps’ watching the Lionesses progress to the Women’s Euro final (Mike Egerton/PA)

“They’re definitely inspiring us to replicate some of their success and achieve something special here ourselves.”

Pearne-Webb has been playing hockey since she was eight and recalled paying £1 to play mini-hockey for half an hour when she was growing up.

“From the moment I picked up a stick, I absolutely loved it and it became my favourite sport, even though I played everything,” she said.

“As a young girl myself, it was my parents who didn’t let me see any barriers… so I played in the boys cricket team, I played hockey with boys and I played football with boys.

“I think it’s incredibly important just having equal opportunities because it’s incredible what the power of role models out there can do.

“Hockey is a a sport that anyone – no matter your height, no matter how quick you are – you can play it, everyone can fit in.”

The hockey star who was part of the gold medal winning Rio 2016 team said that the Commonwealth Games has “always been my favourite in terms of enjoyment” and she has enjoyed being a role model to new team members.

“There’s a lot of youngsters now that are joining the team and make me feel very old when they say that Rio kind of inspired them and they’ve watched us and looked up to us for a number of years,” she said.

Maddie Hinch
Maddie Hinch (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“And I find that crazy because that’s exactly how I felt when I entered the squad.

“I really enjoy the role in terms of trying to pass on some words of wisdom and help them along and help them settle in.”

Maddie Hinch, the team’s goalkeeper, who was also part of the “fairytale” Rio Games, said that this year’s Commonwealth Games is “a super special one” as it will be her last.

“I always see it as a gold medal we don’t have yet. We’ve got a silver and a bronze. So for me personally, this is extra special in the fact that it’s come home. What a potential opportunity we have,” she added.

She added that the Lionesses have done an “incredible job of inspiring the nation to get behind them and almost feel part of their team”.

“That’s something we also want to do from a hockey perspective. We want people to almost envy not being in our team and almost inspire them to do what we do,” she said.

“It’s great at the minute that we’ve got so much women’s sport in the limelight and the Commonwealth Games gives us that platform yet again to showcase what we love.

“I hope we can put on some great performances that inspire even just one person to go and pick up a hockey stick.”

England Hockey are in the process of delivering several initiatives across the West Midlands to encourage more participation, including a free and inclusive grassroots disability hockey programme called Flyerz and a partnership with The Muslim Sports Foundation in Birmingham to give girls from Muslim backgrounds new opportunities to try hockey.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]