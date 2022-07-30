Beth Mead v Alexandra Popp – the stars battling for Euro glory and Golden Boot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Beth Mead v Alexandra Popp – the stars battling for Euro glory and Golden Boot

By Press Association
July 30 2022, 9.02am Updated: July 30 2022, 9.58am
Beth Mead and Alexandra Popp (Andrew Matthews/Jonathan Brady/PA)
England and Germany go head to head for Euro 2022 glory on Sunday with forwards Beth Mead and Alexandra Popp looking to provide the goals once more.

The pair lead the Golden Boot standings on six goals apiece and – while England super-sub Alessia Russo is the outside bet on four – the result of that battle will go some way to deciding the destination of the trophy.

Here, the PA news agency compares the in-form duo.

PA Graphic

Beth Mead

Beth Mead, left, celebrates scoring against Sweden
Beth Mead celebrates scoring against Sweden (Danny Lawson/PA)

Position: Forward
Age: 27
Height: 5ft 4in
Caps: 44
Tournament goals: Six
Tournament attempts: 15
Tournament assists: Five
Debut: 2018
Club: Arsenal

Mead settled England’s first-half nerves with the opener in what became a comfortable semi-final win over Sweden, before assists for Lucy Bronze and Fran Kirby’s goals took her clear at the top of the tournament standings in that category. Her hat-trick in the group-stage rout of Norway was another stand-out display and she also scored the first goal of the tournament against Austria – could she yet add the last and most significant? Her overall England record reads 28 goals in 44 caps, with 20 of those goals coming since Sarina Wiegman took over as manager last year.

Alexandra Popp

Position: Forward
Age: 31
Height: 5ft 9in
Caps: 119
Tournament goals: Six
Tournament attempts: 17
Tournament assists: None
Debut: 2010
Club: Wolfsburg

Popp went into the semi-finals one behind Mead in the Golden Boot standings on four, but went one better at that stage with both her side’s goals in their 2-1 win over France. Her movement for the second – essentially pacing out her run-up to the header while the ball was in play – demonstrated the footballing intelligence England will have to beware of alongside her physical presence and finishing ability. Popp, who has scored  59 goals in 119 internationals, missed the last two European Championships with injuries but has made up for lost time on this occasion and Leah Williamson, Millie Bright and Mary Earps will have to be at their best to keep her from spoiling the party at Wembley.

