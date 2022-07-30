Past five meetings: Germany stand in England’s way of European glory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Past five meetings: Germany stand in England’s way of European glory

By Press Association
July 30 2022, 10.02am
England and Germany clash again on Sunday (John Walton/PA)
England and Germany clash again on Sunday (John Walton/PA)

England will face Germany in the final of Euro 2022 at Wembley on Sunday.

Germany have won 21 of the 27 meetings between the teams, including the 2009 European Championship final, but Sarina Wiegman’s England were victorious the last time they met earlier this year.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at the last five meetings between the sides.

Germany 2 England 1 (Mar 2016)

Soccer -Women’s International Friendly – England v Germany – Wembley Stadium
Toni Duggan headed England ahead in Nashville (Mike Egerton/PA)

England were desperately unlucky to lose after taking an early lead in the SheBelieves Cup in Nashville.

The Lionesses led at half-time through Toni Duggan’s ninth-minute header from Alex Greenwood’s cross.

But Germany levelled when England defender Gilly Flaherty scored an unfortunate own goal and then Fara Williams, on her 150th appearance, gave away a harsh penalty which Babett Peter converted.

Germany 1 England 0 (Mar 2017)

Anja Mittag hit Germany to victory
Anja Mittag hit Germany to victory (Mike Egerton/PA)

Mark Sampson’s side slipped to a narrow defeat at the SheBelieves Cup in Washington.

Anja Mittag scored the winner just before half-time with a neat finish from 12 yards.

Jordan Nobbs, Demi Stokes and Jill Scott had chances to equalise in a frantic second half but European champions Germany held out.

England 2 Germany 2 (Mar 2018)

White scored a brace as England twice fought back for a draw at the SheBelieves Cup in Phil Neville’s second match at the helm.

They fell behind in New York to Hasret Kayikci’s opener before White was credited with the equaliser after the ball deflected in off her.

An own goal from Millie Bright put Germany back in front before Ellen White’s breakaway goal ensured a battling draw.

England 1 Germany 2 (Nov 2019)

Ellen White, left, celebrates her goal at Wembley
Ellen White, left, celebrates her goal at Wembley (John Walton/PA)
England v Germany – Women’s International Friendly – Wembley Stadium
Ellen White scored the equaliser at Wembley (John Walton/PA)

Klara Buhl’s late winner ensured Germany spoiled the party in front of a record-breaking crowd of 77,768 at Wembley.

White had hauled England level after Alexandra Popp headed an eighth-minute opener.

But Buhl’s low shot beat Mary Earps in the 90th minute to condemn Neville’s side to a fifth defeat in seven matches.

England 3 Germany 1 (Feb 2022)

Fran Kirby celebrates her goal against Germany at Molineux
Fran Kirby celebrates her goal against Germany at Molineux (Nick Potts/PA)

England lifted the Arnold Clark Cup after late goals from Bright and Fran Kirby secured victory at Molineux.

The Lionesses took the lead when record scorer White buried her 49th England goal, before Germany hit back before half-time through Lina Magull’s free-kick.

Bright put the hosts back in front with six minutes remaining, pouncing after Lauren Hemp’s shot was blocked, and Kirby sealed the win in stoppage time.

