It wasn’t beneficial for anybody – Liam Kelly explains Graham Alexander’s exit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

It wasn’t beneficial for anybody – Liam Kelly explains Graham Alexander’s exit

By Press Association
July 30 2022, 11.26am
Graham Alexander’s departure is due to toxicity says Motherwell goalkeeper Liam Kelly (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Graham Alexander’s departure is due to toxicity says Motherwell goalkeeper Liam Kelly (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Graham Alexander’s departure from Motherwell was in part aided by the “toxicity” from the fans, according to Liam Kelly.

Growing supporter unrest around Alexander’s tenure boiled over in the wake of the European defeat by Sligo Rovers on Thursday night.

The 300 or so Well fans vented their displeasure after the 2-0 defeat by the Irish club saw the Steelmen exit the Europa Conference League second-qualifying round 3-0 on aggregate.

A club statement on Friday confirmed that Alexander had departed “by mutual consent.”

Ahead of the opening cinch Premiership game of the season against St Mirren in Paisley on Sunday, Kelly, named skipper by Alexander for the two European ties, was asked about handling the level of anger shown towards Alexander.

The 26-year-old goalkeeper said: “The question is also (about) part of the reason why the manager decided to move on.

“He felt that the toxicity levels towards him just weren’t fair on us as players and him and his family.

“It just wasn’t beneficial for anybody. Having spoken to him last night I don’t think he will mind me sharing that.

“The timing of the goals, the performance of the team, it just wasn’t a nice night but we can’t do anything about it now. We have to move forward.

“He is OK. Obviously he is disappointed that he felt the time to move on is now.

“He has so much experience in the game, he played at a level that all of us in the changing room could only dream of playing at.

“The fact that he felt it was right for the group, for himself and his family, we are not going to question that.”

Academy director Steven Hammell will take interim charge ahead of Sunday’s game and will be assisted by former Motherwell team-mate Brian Kerr, who is the club’s under-18s coach.

Kelly said: “I would be lying if I said it was ideal preparation but it is what it is, we are not going to change it.

“This is the reality, there is no point crying about it or dwelling on it, we have to deal with it.

“We wish we had done better for the manager, he deserved better from the players.

“But ultimately the situation is happening in front of our eyes, so no point moaning about it, we have a game to try to win and that is the least the fans deserve after what we gave them on Thursday.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier