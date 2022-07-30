Georgia Stanway was clearly going places from a young age, says childhood coach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Georgia Stanway was clearly going places from a young age, says childhood coach

By Press Association
July 30 2022, 11.32am
Georgia Stanway in action for England at this summer’s Euros (Martin Rickett/PA)

Georgia Stanway was clearly a young footballer going places even when she was just seven years old, her childhood coach Steve Liddicott has said.

On Sunday Stanway, who recently joined Bayern Munich, is set to play for England at a sold-out Wembley against Germany in the final of Euro 2022, a tournament at which she has made a significant impression.

The 23-year-old Cumbria-born midfielder’s journey in football started as a child at Furness Rovers.

Stanway scored a stunning extra-time winner in England’s Euros quarter-final victory over Spain (Gareth Fuller/PA)

And Liddicott, who coached her at the club, recalls it being apparent that something special was happening from a very early age as the young Stanway shone in a team otherwise made up of boys.

Furness chairman Liddicott told the PA news agency: “Georgia’s older brother was in one of the teams, (Stanway’s mother) used to bring Georgia too while he was training, and she used to go behind the goals when the kids were shooting and collect the ball.

“Her mum eventually said to me ‘is it alright if she joins in?’. I said that was fine, and she joined in when she was about four years old, at the Furness rugby ground, Strawberry Grounds.

“It quickly became evident she could handle herself, knew what to do with the ball, had good control, could hit it, and she got involved with the boys’ training and eventually played for us.

Cumbria-born Stanway’s first team was Furness Rovers (Adam Davy/PA)

“There were some feisty training sessions, because the lads were out to prove they were better than Georgia, and she was the only girl, trying to prove she was better than them. There were some interesting tackles going in! She never drew back.

“She played with us from six years old to the under-11s and then, at the time, that was the threshold for girls playing in a mixed team.

“It was quite clear when she was seven, eight that she was going to go somewhere.”

Stanway subsequently joined Blackburn’s centre of excellence around the age of 13 and was with the club until signing for Manchester City aged 16 in the summer of 2015.

Blackburn manager Gemma Donnelly, who gave Stanway her senior debut earlier that year just after she turned 16, says something striking was the youngster’s “aspiration to be the best”.

Donnelly said: “(When Stanway arrived at Blackburn) she was quite raw, but what was very evident was she had aspiration to be the best.

“You could see that in her application in training, her discipline, her commitment – given you’re talking a couple of hours each way (journey from home to the centre of excellence), plus a three-hour training session, three times a week.

“We had to start working with the school in order for her to be released earlier, and she was doing her homework in the car.

“The minute she stepped out of the car, she just wanted to make the most of every second with a football. She was super-competitive, ridiculously tenacious, wanted to be on the ball all the time. She was quite confident, getting forwards, shooting. And wherever you put her, she was naturally talented – eight, 10, nine, seven, 11.

“We had the expertise to identify talent, look for those attributes – hard-working, resilient, athletic, understands the game. While you might have got one or two at a higher level, I think Georgia kind of stood out because she exhibited the majority of them, if not all of them, at a higher level.”

Stanway gave a memorable demonstration of her shooting prowess at the Euros with a stunning effort that secured England’s 2-1 extra-time victory over Spain.

Also on the field at that point were team-mates Keira Walsh and Ella Toone, others who spent time with Blackburn as teenagers before moving on to City.

And Donnelly said: “When all three are on the pitch together, I just think ‘wow, that’s amazing’. It’s amazing we’ve been able to help support these players getting to where they are.

“In terms of proud…everybody that was involved, the coaches that supported those girls, I know we’re all absolutely beaming to see that – not only for the girls, but as coaches, as somebody who has played a part in their development.

“That’s got to be your ultimate goal surely, to help somebody to play at the highest level, on the world stage? You can’t ask for more than that.”

