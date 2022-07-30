Declan Gallagher expects Motherwell to be in better shape for St Mirren game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Declan Gallagher expects Motherwell to be in better shape for St Mirren game

By Press Association
July 30 2022, 11.38am
St Mirren defender Declan Gallagher is wary of a Motherwell response (Andrew Milligan/PA)
St Mirren defender Declan Gallagher believes Motherwell will be up and running for the cinch Premiership opener on Sunday.

The Well players are smarting from their embarrassing Europa Conference League second-qualifying round exit at the hands of Sligo Rovers on a 3-0 aggregate on Thursday night.

Boss Graham Alexander departed the Lanarkshire club on Friday afternoon and academy director Steven Hammell will take interim charge for the trip to Paisley, assisted by former Motherwell team-mate Brian Kerr, who is the club’s under-18s coach.

Ex-Well defender Gallagher, however, speaking before Alexander left, noted that the European ties were the first two competitive games of the season for the Steelmen and expects them to be in better shape on Sunday.

The 31-year-old said: “Obviously it wasn’t a good result for them. They are probably lacking a wee bit of match sharpness.

“I heard that they only had two pre-season games and some players had not even played 90 minutes so I don’t think it is anything to do with them being a bad team or anything like that, it was down to match sharpness.

“Obviously they have played four or five games now so come the weekend they will be a different animal so it will be a hard game.

“Match sharpness and fitness are two completely different things. It is OK coming in the training ground and running round pitches and doing your runs.

“Match sharpness is short, sharp, having to press people, having to run in behind, it is completely different.

“Until you actually play those first 90 minutes and keep playing them, it is hard.

“As I said, I don’t think Motherwell were completely match sharp so it will be a completely different game this weekend.”

St Mirren failed to come through their Premier Sports Cup group but Gallagher believes they can take some encouragement from their 3-1 win over Edinburgh City in their final fixture last Saturday.

The Scotland defender said: “It wasn’t the start that we wanted, we wanted to progress, but that didn’t happen so we need to put that behind us and look forward to the season coming.

“The games came early and we had a lot of new signings in, I think it is six or seven so the boys had to understand what the gaffer wants.

“There was some clicking together in the last game against Edinburgh so we hope to take that into this game.”

