Adam Peaty cruises into 100m breaststroke semi-finals on injury return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Adam Peaty cruises into 100m breaststroke semi-finals on injury return

By Press Association
July 30 2022, 12.26pm
Adam Peaty breezed into the men’s 100m breaststroke semi-finals at the Commonwealth Games (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Adam Peaty breezed into the men’s 100m breaststroke semi-finals at the Commonwealth Games (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Adam Peaty shook off a few nerves on his return from injury to top the timesheet in the men’s 100 metres breaststroke heats and cruise into Saturday night’s semi-finals.

Peaty missed last month’s World Championship after fracturing a bone in his foot in a freak training accident in May, but he showed no persisting issues in his first outing at the Commonwealth Games.

He clocked 59.92 seconds – the only swimmer to breach the one-minute barrier – to win his heat and is well poised to claim a hat-trick of titles in his favoured event after prevailing in 2014 and 2018.

Adam Peaty is targeting a hat-trick of men's 100m breaststroke titles at the Commonwealth Games (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Adam Peaty is targeting a hat-trick of men’s 100m breaststroke titles at the Commonwealth Games (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“It’s blown the cobwebs out,” the three-time Olympic gold medallist said. “I was nervous because I haven’t raced in so long. That was my third race this year, I’ve normally done about 20 by now. It is what it is.

“(The foot) is good. I can dive so that’s good. It felt a lot faster than the 59.9, but, hey ho, that’s the timing board, isn’t it?

“I didn’t really need to do anything, I saw the heats come through and I was like, ‘You know what, it’s going to be wasted energy going fast this morning,’ so we’ll see how we go tonight.”

Tom Dean and Duncan Scott topped their respective heats in the men’s 200m freestyle ahead of Saturday night’s final, where the pair will go head-to-head in a rematch of last year’s Olympics showpiece.

Tom Dean, left, and Duncan Scott will be in action in the men's 200m freestyle final tonight (Joe Giddens/PA)
Tom Dean, left, and Duncan Scott will be in action in the men’s 200m freestyle final (Joe Giddens/PA)

England’s Dean edged out Scotland’s Scott by just 0.04secs at Tokyo 2020, as the duo became the first British male swimmers to share the podium since the 1908 Games.

Scott is also into the men’s 400m individual medley final later on Saturday at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre after finishing top of his heat.

A packed out crowd on the morning reserved one of the biggest cheers for Maldives swimmer Mohamed Rihan Shiham, who finished one minute 17.98s behind Scott in his heat.

“The crowd is amazing,” the 15-year-old said afterwards. “It means the world to me to be here. It’s an amazing experience.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier