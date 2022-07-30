Nicholas Latifi fastest in final practice for Hungarian Grand Prix

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nicholas Latifi fastest in final practice for Hungarian Grand Prix

By Press Association
July 30 2022, 1.24pm
Nicholas Latifi finished fastest in final practice (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Nicholas Latifi finished fastest in final practice (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Williams’ Nicholas Latifi finished a surprise fastest in final practice for the Hungarian Grand Prix after Sebastian Vettel crashed out.

Vettel, who earlier this week announced he is retiring from Formula One at the end of the year, lost control of his Aston Martin in the wet conditions at Turn 10 of the Hungaroring.

The four-time world champion slid backwards through the gravel and into the tyre barrier to leave his mechanics with a major repair job ahead of qualifying.

Vettel was furious with his mistake, swearing over the radio before apologising to his Aston Martin team.

A downpour ahead of Saturday’s session contributed to a mixed-up order, with Latifi upsetting the odds to cross the line six tenths ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, with Williams team-mate Alex Albon third.

World champion Max Verstappen finished fourth, 1.7 seconds off Latifi’s pace.

Given their troubles in the dry yesterday, both Lewis Hamilton and team-mate George Russell might have hoped for rain.

But the Mercedes drivers appeared to struggle in the tricky conditions as they failed to get temperature into their wet rubber.

However, Russell found enough speed as the rain eased off to finish fifth, albeit two seconds behind Latifi, with Hamilton 11th, 3.3 seconds off the pace.

Qualifying gets under way at 4pm local time (3pm UK).

