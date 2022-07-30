Sophie Unwin receives apology but will still not be given a bronze medal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Sophie Unwin receives apology but will still not be given a bronze medal

By Press Association
July 30 2022, 2.18pm
Sophie Unwin and pilot Georgia Holt thought they had won bronze at the Commonwealth Games (John Walton/PA)
Sophie Unwin and pilot Georgia Holt thought they had won bronze at the Commonwealth Games (John Walton/PA)

England para-cyclist Sophie Unwin has received an apology from the Commonwealth Games but will still not receive a bronze medal for finishing third in Friday’s women’s tandem B sprint.

Unwin was left in tears after she and pilot Georgia Holt beat Scotland’s former Paralympic runner Libby Clegg, piloted by Jenny Holl, only to learn they would not receive a medal under competition rules because only four teams had taken part.

The race had been billed as a bronze medal race, and Unwin initially appeared on official results as a medal winner.

The pair tried to stand behind the podium ceremony with an England flag before being moved by a member of security staff.

Later, they borrowed bronze medals from the women’s team pursuit squad to have their own unofficial podium photo shoot – actions which earned them and England team manager Keith Reynolds fines of 200 Swiss francs (£172) from cycling’s governing body the UCI.

Team England made representations to the Commonwealth Games Federation on the matter, which was discussed at a meeting on Saturday morning, but there will be no change to the decision.

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Day One
Sophie Unwin (left) and Georgia Holt were fined after borrowing medals to pose on the podium (John Walton/PA)

A CGF spokesperson said: “In the small number of cases where there are fewer than five entries in a Commonwealth Games event, the CGF applies a medal allocation policy to maintain the integrity of competition.

“The policy – which was published in January this year – states that only gold and silver medals are awarded where there are only four contestants; and only gold medals where there are only three or two contestants.

“Unfortunately, while the athletes in the women’s tandem B sprint event were informed of this before the race, the scoreboard and results sheet incorrectly indicated that it was a bronze medal race. We apologise to the athletes involved for the inadvertent distress this has caused.”

Five teams had originally entered the event but only four took to the start, bringing the rule into force. However, it appears this was poorly communicated.

Unwin and Holt – who won Paralympic road race silver and individual pursuit bronze in Tokyo and also have a world title – were told to cut short their post-race interviews in order to go to the podium, but then emerged in tears after finding out they were not eligible to receive a medal.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]