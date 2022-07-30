Jim Goodwin sets European qualification target for Aberdeen this season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Jim Goodwin sets European qualification target for Aberdeen this season

By Press Association
July 30 2022, 3.04pm
Jim Goodwin is aiming high (Steve Welsh/PA)
Jim Goodwin is aiming high (Steve Welsh/PA)

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin is clear on his aims for the new league season after declaring a top-four position the target.

The Dons finished 10th last season after qualifying for Europe for eight years running.

Goodwin is well aware of the demands of the Dons support as he prepares to kick off his first full season in charge with a trip to face cinch Premiership champions Celtic.

“We need a vast improvement on what happened last season,” the former Alloa and St Mirren manager said.

“Our main objective this year is to get back into the European competitions next season and to qualify for those kinds of games.

“We need to finish at least in the top four places in the league. That’s our main objective at the moment.

“We have got a very similar playing budget to the likes of Hibs and Hearts. We know that Hearts finished third in the table last year, so we should be up there competing with them this time around.

“Last season was extremely disappointing for everybody involved but this is a very new group. There’s no scars hanging around from last season.

“There’s no reason why this group of players can’t be positive and can’t be optimistic. The new lads have settled in really, really well.

“That has to be the target. I’m not going to come on here and say our aim is top six, I think the supporters would be up in arms if we spoke about that.

“Aberdeen is the third biggest supported club in the country and should be competing for the top three or four spaces every single season and that is what we want to get back to doing this year.”

Goodwin, whose side began the season with four wins and four clean sheets in the Premier Sports Cup, added: “I think for a club of this size we should always be looking to compete in the domestic cup competitions as well.

“So we’ve done well so far in the League Cup, we have qualified for the last 16. We want to get to Hampden on a regular basis and do that consistently.

“There are two competitions, the Scottish Cup and the League Cup that we should be aiming to try and win season on season. It’s never easy to win a cup competition every year, but we certainly should be putting ourselves in a position to compete.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier