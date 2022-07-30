Lewis Travis strike gives Jon Dahl Tomasson a winning start as Blackburn boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lewis Travis strike gives Jon Dahl Tomasson a winning start as Blackburn boss

By Press Association
July 30 2022, 5.04pm
Lewis Travis (centre) celebrates his goal (Ian Hodgson/PA)
Lewis Travis (centre) celebrates his goal (Ian Hodgson/PA)

Jon Dahl Tomasson enjoyed a winning start to his Blackburn reign with an impressive 1-0 win over QPR in the Championship.

The Dane’s new captain Lewis Travis settled a tight contest with a stunning strike in the 34th minute after Rovers endured a nervy start against another side playing under the guidance of a new head coach in Michael Beale.

QPR rattled the woodwork early on and manoeuvred the ball around confidently, but once Rovers went ahead they rarely looked back, outrunning and outworking the visitors in a game that saw little in the way of clear-cut opportunities.

Blackburn’s Ben Brereton Diaz tested Seny Dieng without joy while Ilias Chair struck the side netting early in the second half, but Beale’s men did not hit the target during the 90 minutes and former Malmo coach Tomasson will have been encouraged by this start.

Callum Brittain made his Rovers bow while Jack Vale was handed a first senior start. QPR gave debuts to new signings Jake Clarke-Salter and Kenneth Paal.

The early exchanges were cagey but the visitors almost broke the deadlock in spectacular fashion 18 minutes in when the ball fell to Osman Kakay 25 yards out and he hammered a ferocious shot goalwards that cannoned off the crossbar.

This started a spell of dominance for QPR who may have felt hard done by in the 27th minute when John Buckley escaped a second yellow card for pulling back Olamide Shodipo when he was set to propel an attack.

Rovers made the most of that fortune. Brereton Diaz’s first-time shot was deflected wide but the hosts went ahead after the resulting 34th-minute corner was cleared and found Travis, who controlled and whipped an unstoppable 25-yard effort over Dieng.

Tomasson’s men came alive and Brereton Diaz saw his thunderous drive tipped over by Dieng.

QPR almost equalised in the first minute after the restart as Thomas Kaminski’s pass found Chair but he fired into the side netting from 12 yards, while at the other end Brereton Diaz charged into the area before seeing Dieng produce a smart save to repel his effort from a narrow angle.

Chances were at a premium but Rovers looked fitter and pressed the visitors, whose passing game deserted them and they ran out of ideas.

George Thomas’s wayward strike 10 minutes from time summed up QPR’s second half and though Brereton Diaz lashed just wide late on, one goal was enough to get the Tomasson era up and running.

