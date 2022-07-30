Early Callum Connolly strike gets Blackpool off to winning start against Reading

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Early Callum Connolly strike gets Blackpool off to winning start against Reading

By Press Association
July 30 2022, 5.16pm
Blackpool’s Callum Connolly (left) celebrates his goal (Tim Markland/PA).
Blackpool’s Callum Connolly (left) celebrates his goal (Tim Markland/PA).

Callum Connolly’s crashing volley gave Blackpool a winning start to the new Championship season with a battling 1-0 home win over Reading.

The former Everton defender smashed home after just nine minutes to secure victory for new boss Michael Appleton in his first match in charge.

Reading piled on the pressure in the second half but lacked a killer instinct in front of goal as the Lancashire side bravely clung on for three points.

Appleton handed starts to three debutants in his first game since taking charge in June.

Loan trio Rhys Williams, Dominic Thompson and Lewis Fiorini were all given the chance to shine, but it was 24-year-old Connolly who got the Seasiders up and running.

Reading goalkeeper Joe Lumley, on loan from Middlesbrough, made a fine save to thwart to midfielder Josh Bowler after only six minutes.

But Lumley could do little to stop Connolly’s sweet strike hitting the back of the net as the visitors found themselves behind early on.

Reading manager Paul Ince, returning to face his former club, awarded four first-team debuts, with defender Andy Yiadom installed as the club’s new skipper.

Lumley, Nesta Guiness-Walker, Tyrese Fornah and Jeff Hendrick all started at a soggy Bloomfield Road.

However, it was Ince’s son, Tom, also up against his former club, who came closest to levelling.

The midfielder stole possession but saw his powerful strike deflected wide for a corner.

Whether it was the wet conditions or early-season rustiness, both teams struggled to create any other decent chances as the first half petered out.

But after the break it was a different story as Bowler came within a whisker of putting the home team two up.

The former Everton playmaker pinched the ball but his stinging strike hit the right post just four minutes after the restart.

The visitors went close to restoring parity, but Junior Hoilett poked his shot straight at keeper Dan Grimshaw after a good spell of pressure from Ince’s team.

Seasoned striker Gary Madine went close to extending Blackpool’s lead but headed straight at Lumley after a long ball down the middle.

Appleton made use of the new five-substitutes rule, using the full complement of replacements allowed to him, but it was Reading who heaped on the pressure in the closing stages.

Bowler, though, had a wonderful chance to seal the win with five minutes left, but he crossed when he might have been better hitting the target and Reading cleared their lines.

However, Connolly’s goal proved enough as Appleton celebrated victory in his second spell at the Lancashire club.

