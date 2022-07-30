Rocky Bushiri scores dramatic late winner as Hibernian beat 10-man St Johnstone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rocky Bushiri scores dramatic late winner as Hibernian beat 10-man St Johnstone

By Press Association
July 30 2022, 5.20pm
St Johnstone’s Murray Davidson was sent off against Hibernian (Andrew Milligan/PA)
St Johnstone's Murray Davidson was sent off against Hibernian (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Rocky Bushiri scored a dramatic late winner as Hibernian eventually overcame 10-man St Johnstone to triumph 1-0 at McDiarmid Park.

The defender appeared to get the last touch after substitute Josh Campbell had met Ewan Henderson’s deep corner at the far post to settle a contest that the away side had dominated.

Saints thought they had held onto a point, despite playing the last half hour with 10 men after Murray Davidson was shown a red card for a late tackle on Ryan Porteous, before the late drama ensured the points would be heading back to Edinburgh.

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson had shuffled his pack following a disappointing Premier Sports Cup campaign, making five alterations from his side’s last match against Ayr United, with new signings Remi Matthews and Alex Mitchell making their debuts, while Ryan McGowan, Murray Davidson and Theo Bair came into the starting line-up.

Hibernian also suffered elimination in the League Cup and boss Johnson chose to make three changes from his team’s last outing against Morton, with debuts for Marijan Cabraja and Elie Youan, and a first start for another summer signing Jair Tavares.

It was the away side who started the brighter and they had the first two efforts on goal, with Nohan Kenneh side-footing over from just outside the box in the ninth minute before Tavares saw a shot blocked as he cut inside a few moments later.

Bair had the first glimpse of goal for the hosts after a quarter of an hour but he was off balance in skewing a left-footed effort wide after Kenneh had been caught in possession.

Hibs were looking the more likely, however, and Henderson should have given them the lead as he volleyed a shot wide after being found in acres of space at the back post just before the half-hour mark.

Elias Melkersen and Tavares were a threat for the visitors and the latter was next to try his luck, shooting over as he cut in dangerously from the left but Hibs were unable to convert their dominance into any more clear-cut chances as the first half came to a close.

The game opened up as the second half began, with Jamie Murphy heading narrowly wide for Saints before Youan diverted a header just over from a Cabraja shot.

A crucial moment in the match then came in the 58th minute, as St Johnstone were reduced to 10 men.

Porteous nicked the ball past Davidson, who arrived at speed and caught the defender late, with referee Euan Anderson giving himself time before eventually opting to show a red card to the home captain.

Hibs looked to make their man advantage count, with Henderson shooting over on the turn before the hosts’ Mitchell made a goal-saving interception to deny Hibernian substitute Christian Doidge a certain goal.

The home dugout were then left incensed as Cabraja was only shown a yellow card for a late lunge in a similar position to where Davidson had seen red moments earlier.

Graham Carey almost stunned the visitors against the run of play but David Marshall was well behind his rasping effort from distance.

In truth, Hibernian had struggled to create much since the red card, before the decisive moment late in the game.

Henderson’s inswinging corners had been a threat all game, and his set-piece was met at the back post by Campbell, who stooped to head in and Bushiri appeared to get the last touch as he went in with Cammy MacPherson to send the away support wild and seal the points.

