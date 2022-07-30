Charlton celebrations cut short after late drama at Accrington

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Charlton celebrations cut short after late drama at Accrington

By Press Association
July 30 2022, 5.20pm
There was late drama at Accrington (Barrington Coombs/PA)
There was late drama at Accrington (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Charlton’s stoppage-time celebrations were cut short as Accrington went down the other end of the pitch to claim a 2-2 draw on the opening day of the League One season.

Miles Leaburn scored with a header four minutes into added time to give Charlton a 2-1 lead but Korede Adedoyin turned the ball in from close range two minutes later to rescue a point for the hosts.

Charlton had taken the lead after 36 minutes when Diallang Jaiyesimi’s cross found Scott Fraser who side-footed home from 12 yards.

They came close to a second soon after with Albie Morgan shooting just over.

Stanley pressed for the equaliser after the break, with Joe Pritchard firing just wide and Liam Coyle heading narrowly over.

The chances kept coming for Accrington but Matt Lowe was denied from close range, Jojo Wollacott turned a Sean McConville strike around the post and Shaun Whalley’s effort was kept out by the Addicks keeper’s legs.

Stanley eventually equalised in the 69th minute when Whalley tricked his way into the area and his cross fell to McConville at the far post to fire home.

In six minutes of stoppage time, Leaburn headed home Jack Payne’s cross for what he thought was the winner before substitute Adedoyin struck at the other end.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier