Charlton celebrations cut short after late drama at Accrington

Charlton’s stoppage-time celebrations were cut short as Accrington went down the other end of the pitch to claim a 2-2 draw on the opening day of the League One season.

Miles Leaburn scored with a header four minutes into added time to give Charlton a 2-1 lead but Korede Adedoyin turned the ball in from close range two minutes later to rescue a point for the hosts.

Charlton had taken the lead after 36 minutes when Diallang Jaiyesimi’s cross found Scott Fraser who side-footed home from 12 yards.

They came close to a second soon after with Albie Morgan shooting just over.

Stanley pressed for the equaliser after the break, with Joe Pritchard firing just wide and Liam Coyle heading narrowly over.

The chances kept coming for Accrington but Matt Lowe was denied from close range, Jojo Wollacott turned a Sean McConville strike around the post and Shaun Whalley’s effort was kept out by the Addicks keeper’s legs.

Stanley eventually equalised in the 69th minute when Whalley tricked his way into the area and his cross fell to McConville at the far post to fire home.

In six minutes of stoppage time, Leaburn headed home Jack Payne’s cross for what he thought was the winner before substitute Adedoyin struck at the other end.