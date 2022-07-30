Wycombe make flying start with 3-0 win over Burton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

First-half goals from David Wheeler, Anis Mehmeti and Josh Scowen saw Wycombe run out comfortable 3-0 winners against Burton.

Scowen’s stunning half-volley was the pick of the goals as last year’s League One play-off finalists made the perfect start to the new season.

The sides met three times last season, with Wycombe winning both league meetings by a single goal, but this was a more comfortable encounter.

The first goal came in the seventh minute, with Scowen’s ball in behind the Burton defence met by Wheeler who poked home, before Mehmeti doubled the lead 10 minutes later.

After winning possession on the left, Mehmeti surged past four Burton players before slotting past Burton goalkeeper Ben Garratt.

Scowen then made it three before half-time – his first Adams Park goal in seven and a half years following spells at Barnsley, QPR and Sunderland – smashing in a half-volley after a headed clearance fell to him on the edge of the area.

Burton could only muster one shot on target all game, with Wycombe rarely looking under concerted pressure as they saw out the second half in relative comfort.