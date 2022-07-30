Forest Green leave it late to beat Bristol Rovers in battle of promoted clubs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Forest Green leave it late to beat Bristol Rovers in battle of promoted clubs

By Press Association
July 30 2022, 5.26pm
Regan Hendry scored a late winner (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Regan Hendry scored a late winner (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Regan Hendry scored a late winner as Forest Green marked their maiden League One game with a memorable 2-1 win at Bristol Rovers.

The Scottish midfielder curled in an 89th-minute winner from the edge of the penalty area to give last season’s League Two champions victory over their newly-promoted West Country rivals at the Memorial Ground.

Hendry’s heroics not only secured his side a victory but also gave new manager Ian Burchnall a successful start to life with the Gloucestershire club.

Until he intervened, it looked as though the local bragging rights would be shared.

The visitors had taken the lead through defender Jordan Moore-Taylor as he headed in a perfectly-flighted 55th-minute corner by Hendry.

Former Forest Green striker Aaron Collins showed his old club what they are missing with a trademark finish, coolly slotting home in the 71st minute after being teed up by substitute Harvey Saunders to make it 1-1.

But Hendry had the final say to give his side a winning start to life in the third tier.

