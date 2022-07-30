Stockport fightback comes up short on league return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Stockport fightback comes up short on league return

By Press Association
July 30 2022, 5.30pm
Stockport’s EFL return ended in defeat (Mike Egerton/PA)
Stockport’s first game back in the Football League after an 11-year absence ended in a disappointing 3-2 defeat to Barrow despite a second-half fightback.

Pete Wild’s first game in charge of the visitors produced a perfect outcome after they had raced into a 3-0 interval lead.

Barrow got their third season back in the EFL off to a dream start after only six minutes when Josh Gordon rifled home from 25 yards after taking a short pass from Ben Whitfield.

Whitfield then doubled the visitors’ lead, sliding home from a tight angle after meeting Billy Waters’ through-ball.

Ryan Rydel saw a free-kick saved by Paul Farman as Stockport responded, but they fell further behind in the 34th minute when debutant Waters tucked home after pouncing on a poor pass from home defender Mark Kitching.

Antoni Sarcevic gave Stockport hope soon after the restart when he converted Paddy Madden’s cross.

Madden then headed home Macauley Southam-Hales’ cross to make it 3-2 with 20 minutes left.

There was drama in stoppage time when referee Ollie Yates initially gave a penalty to Stockport, only to change his mind after spotting an offside flag.

