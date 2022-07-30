Partick Thistle hold off Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Partick Thistle hold off Dundee

By Press Association
July 30 2022, 5.42pm
Partick Thistle beat Dundee in their opening fixture of the Scottish Championship (Mike Egerton/PA)
Partick Thistle beat Dundee in their opening fixture of the Scottish Championship (Mike Egerton/PA)

Partick Thistle got their Scottish Championship campaign off to a winning start with a 3-2 victory against Dundee.

Newly-promoted Thistle were given a late scare by the Dee, who were relegated from the Premiership last season, after they scored two goals in the second half but were able to see the game out.

Aidan Fitzpatrick put Thistle in the lead, smashing the ball home from the edge of the box.

The visitors then doubled their lead in the 23rd minute as Dundee made a mistake in defence, allowing Steven Lawless to slot the ball into the bottom corner.

Five minutes after the break, Brian Graham crossed into Cole McKinnon who headed in at the far post to add Thistle’s third.

Dundee then pulled one back in the 64th minute when Paul McMullan whipped in a corner for Cameron Kerr to head in at the front post.

The Dee added another goal from a corner in the 85th minute with Tyler French heading home, but Thistle held on to seal the three points.

